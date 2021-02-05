BusinessTop Stories

Fuel Price Hiked for 2nd Consecutive Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Petrol and diesel prices sharply hiked across the metros for the second straight day on Friday. In Delhi, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise and will now cost Rs 86.95 per litre instead of Rs 86.65 per litre. 

Diesel prices in the national capital saw an upward revision from Rs. 76.83 per litre to Rs. 77.13 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country’s largest fuel retailer. 

Following today’s rate revision, the petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs. 93.49 per litre and diesel at Rs. 83.99 per litre, the highest among all four metros.

In Assam, the price of petrol is hiked by 30 paise and the rate now stood at Rs. 89.50 per litre while diesel price is hiked by 26 paise and after the revised rate the price of diesel stood at Rs. 83.22 per litre.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs)–  Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have increased the retail prices for the second successive day on Friday taking auto fuels rates to record high levels across the country.

