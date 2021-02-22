FuelLootByBJP: Rahul Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slams BJP government over rising fuel prices on Monday.

Gandhi accused the centre of emptying the pockets of the citizens and filling the pockets of its friends for free instead.

“When you see the fast moving meter while filling fuel in your car at the petrol pump, do remember that the crude oil rates have not risen but fallen,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Petrol is at Rs 100 a litre. The Modi government is doing the great work of emptying your pockets and filling the pockets of its friends,” the Congress leader tweeted.Gandhi also used the hashtag “FuelLootByBJP” in his tweet.