Full Demarcation Of Assam-Mizo Border Needed: Mizoram BJP Leader

Ngaaland BJP MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon, who is also his party’s in-charge for Mizoram on Tuesday suggested for full demarcation of Assam and Mizoram to resolve the ongoing border dispute between both states.

Kikon commented a day after atleast six Assam Police personnel were killed, while over 65 people were injured during a violent clash followed by a crossfire between the two northeastern states citing reasons of land encroachment disputes that has been continuing for decades but escalated further since last year.

Kikon also state that a solution for the ongoing crisis will soon be found especially as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had meet all the Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states on Saturday last to discuss border issues.

Peace must prevail on the border, there should be a dialogue between the two states and their borders should be fully demarcated, he said, when asked about the likely solution to the dispute.

Notably, the BJP is in power in Assam, while, Mizo National Front, a member of the saffron party-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEA) rules the bordering state.