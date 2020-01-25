Full Text of ‘Bodo Treaty”

Following is the complete text of the draft agreement between Govt of India and Bodo organisation

“ The Modality with inclusion of the DISTINCT CLAUSES for MEMORANDUM OF SETTLEMENT between the Government of Assam/India & NDFB (Progressive)”

1. TERRITORIAL JURISDICTION AND APPLICATION OF POWER BY THE COUNCIL/ TERRITORY:

a.The council shall exercise its power on the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

b. All the provisions of sixth schedule except 1(2) and other relevant articles of the constitution of India will apply in the Council/Territory.

c. Subject to special provisions, Article 371(G) will be applicable for specially safeguarding the social and customary practices and land laws within the jurisdiction of the Council/Territory.

2. RE-ORGANIZATION OF DISRICTS:

The undermentioned existing districts within the state of Assam will be re-organized and included within the Council/ Territory for effective administration and speedy development of the region.

(1) “Gossaigaon” curving out from existing Kokrajhar District.

(2) Kokrajhar District.

(3) Chirang District .

(4) “Manas”curving out from existing Baksa District.

(5) Baksa District.

(6) “Bhergaon” curving out from existing Udalguri District.

(7) Udalguri District.

Extension of the present Bodoland Territorial Council by inclusion of the following districts by newly creation after bifurcation of the existing districts-

(8) “Mainaosri” curving out from existing Sonitpur District.

(9)“Holongi”district curving out from the existing Biswanath district & some parts of the

Lakhimpur district.

3. FINANCE AND SOURCES OF FUNDING:

a. The Government of Council/Territory shall have full authority over its finance and utilisation of the finance.

b. The council/ territory will also receive the direct funding from the schemes of Central Government, such as –

(i) Centrally Sponsored Schemes/ Centrally aided schemes,

(ii) Central Sector Schemes,

(iii) External aided schemes,

(iv) Flagship Schemes,

(v) Allotment of fund from the DONER/NEC.

c. Considering the requirement for the direct flow of funding to the council/territory, the Union Government shall make necessary amendments and arrangement to notify and include the council/territory as distinct member of the NORTH EASTERN COUNCIL (NEC) and thereby provide a separate entity to the council/territory.

d. Direct allocation of fund will be made to the council/territory by NITI AAYOG for implementation of various schemes as per the plan and proposals submitted by the Government of Council/Territory.

e. A provision for distinct State/Territorial Planning Commission will be made for adequate representation of the Council/Territory for ensuring appropriate allocation of the funds to the council/territory.

4. INTERNAL REVENUE GENERATION (IRG):

Special provision will be made along with necessary amendments by the centre/ state government, in case needed, for applying the following policies and provisions for the self generated Internal Revenue Generation.

a. Excise being a transferred subject to the council/territory, the total share of excise duties &taxes in respect of the manufacturing and the sales within the jurisdiction of council/territory will be received by the council/territory as a significant source of its own internal revenue generation.

b. The Council/ Territory will wholly receive the land revenue in respect of the land resources within its jurisdiction.

c. The Council/ Territory will have the total control over the source of funds received in the form of revenue against the Forest Royalty Clearance in respect of the Forest Resources.

d. The Council/Territory will have control over the generation/ distribution of power/energy and the revenue gained in return of the distributed power will be credited to the public exchequer of the Council/ Territory. Therefore, the department of power and energy will be transferred to the council from the State of Assam.

e. Besides the aforementioned sources of revenue generation, the Council/ Territory will have the authority to collect all kinds of revenues, duties, and taxes as specified in the State List of the constitution of India to outsource and generate its own revenue apart from the funds received from the centre and the state.

5. LAND AND IMPLEMENTATION OF LAND RIGHTS:

a. The Council/ Territory will have all the control and exercise its power over the land revenue and disaster management department.

b. For ensuring safeguard to the land of the tribal and other indigenous communities as well as appropriate implementation of the land rights, the Council/Territory will accordingly exercise its power over the territorial jurisdiction as per the provisions made in the Boroland Land Policy Framework.

c. All the provisions of the existing land policies in the State of Assam including the Assam Land Revenue and Regulation Act, 1886 as amended in 1947 will be applicable to the Council/ Territory, subject to the Boroland Land Policy Framework accorded in consequence of this Memorandum of settlement.

d. Necessary arrangement will be made by the centre to include Boroland Land Policy Framework in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

e. To monitor the appropriate implementation of the existing land policies and the Boroland Land Policy Framework for the safeguard of the tribal and other protected class of communities within the Council/Territory, a commission in the name & nomenclature of “COMMISSION FOR LAND RIGHTS” will be immediately constituted with strong empowerment.

(ANNEXED HEREWITH THE PROPOSAL FOR BOROLAND LAND POLICY FRAMEWORK WITH NECESSARY PROVISONS FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF LAND RIGHTS, POWERS & FUNCTIONS OF THE “COMMISSION FOR LAND RIGHTS” AS ANNEXURE-1)

f. The centre/ state will enact necessary ordinance to immediately bring the Boroland Land Policy Framework in force.

g. The Government of India shall grant a special package of 5 (five) crore towards meeting the cost of establishment for general administration of the Commission for Land Rights (CLR).

6. GRANTING ST (HILLS) STATUS TO THE BORO/BORO KACHARI COMMUNITYINAUTONOMOUS DISTRICT/ KARBI ANGLONG:

As already been accorded in the Bodo Accord of 10th February, 2003, the centre will immediately implement the same and pass necessary bill in the parliament for granting Scheduled Tribe (Hills) to the Boro/ Boro Kacharis living in the Autonomous Districts region/ Karbi Anglong.

7. CONSTITUTIONAL SAFEGUARD TO THE BORO PEOPLE LIVING OUTSIDE THE COUNCIL/ TERRITORY:

The people belonging to the Boro/ Boro Kachari community as notified by the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order, 1950 who are living outside the Council/Territory shall be provided special safeguard under the Article -244(2) of the Constitution of India.

8. DELIMITATION AND RESERVATION OF CONSTITUENCIES:

(a) A delimitation committee comprising the representatives of the Council, State and Union Government shall be constituted to reconstitute the Assembly, Local Body and the Parliamentary constituencies within the Council/ Territory.

(b) 65 (Sixty Five) percent of both the local body and the assembly constituencies shall be reserved for the scheduled Tribe Community and the rest 35 (thirty five) percent shall be kept open for the participation of all.

(c) All the parliamentary constituencies within the Council/ Territory shall be reserved for scheduled Tribe candidate.

(d) One number of Rajya Sabha member berth will be allotted to the Council/Territory and the nominee shall be unequivocally nominated by the local government of the Council/Territory. However, the nominee should compulsorily belong to the communities notified as Scheduled Tribe under the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order, 1950.

9. PROTECTION, PROJECTION, AND PROMOTION OF IDENTITY:

The Boro people and the other indigenous tribal communities within the Council/ Territory shall be provided the special privileges and opportunity to represent in all the national events of India, such as:

(i) Celebration of Independence Day and Republic Day.

(ii) National Level Games & Sports.

(iii) National Level Cultural Festivals.

(iv) Olympics &International level games & sports.

(v) National Level cultural events organized by the Government Agencies in India.

(vi) Globally promoting the Boro Cultural Troupe in International cultural events/stages.

(vii) Establishment of “Bathou Harimupuri” at Kumarikata near Guwahati- Bhutan National

Highway at Baksa District.

(viii) Establishment of “Bathou Kheraisali” at Raja-Dhakmol, Gobardhana at Baksa District.

10. JOBS AND SERVICES:

The Government of Council/Territory shall be competent to make appointment in all the post under its control in accordance with rules of appointment. There shall be Boroland Public Service commission (BPSC) or an equivalently competent authority for conducting competitive examinations/ interviews for and recruitment in various administrative posts and other GRADE-1 and GRADE-2 services. As per the proposal submitted by the Council/Territory, the Union Government shall consider for grant in aid towards meeting the cost of the general administration. Needless to mention that the Council/ Territory will have its total authority in the appointment procedure of the Grade III and Grade IV services as already been accorded in the Bodo Accord signed on 10Th February/2010.

11. EDUCATION:

A. The government of the Council/Territory will have total control over the Higher Education including the technical and medical institutes like engineering colleges, medical colleges, agriculture colleges, etc.

B. The Centre and the state government will provide the following support & assistance to the government of the Council/ Territory to improve the quality of education within the region with developed educational system and infrastructure.

The Government of India will extend special package, and within a stipulated time bound of 5(five) year will establish the following institutes in the Council/ Territory as mentioned below for the educational welfare of the region-

(1) The centre will provide financial assistance as well as allow external funding from relevant sources to the Council/Territory to expedite the Implementation of Right to education Act, 2009, especially in the villages within the forest areas inhabited by the scheduled tribe forest dwellers.

(2) Special package for the digitization of all the educational institutions from the High School level upto college level with smart class infrastructure.

Additional special package will be provided for Provincialisation of all the Bodo Medium schools from lower elementary level to the Senior Secondary level.

(3) Establishment of separate directorate for the Bodo Medium education.

(4) Establishment of Central Government Funded Raja Mahiranga National Tribal University (like that of Amarkantak, MP) in Bhairabkhunda, Udalguri, with special provisions for the ST candidates in regards to employment and enrolment in the university.

(5) Establishment of a Central university under the MHRD, Govt. of India apart from the existing Bodoland University, Kokrajhar.

(6) Establishment of Central Government funded residential Model schools (Bodo Medium).

(7) Establishment of one model school at each development block within the every districts of the council/territory comprising lower primary section to senior secondary section with state of the art amenities and modern infrastructure (Affiliated to CBSE/ICSE syllabus) centrally funded by the union government of India to reach out the marginalised educational quality among the scheduled tribe and other indigenous communities of the council/territory.

The Centre will sponsor the project for the establishment of the schools as per the proposals along with the allocation of land for the purpose submitted by the government of the council/ territory.

(8) A Separate institutional establishment of National Institute of Technology (NIT) apart from the existing Central Institute of Technology.

(9) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

(10) Establishment of Institutions directly managed and controlled by the Government of India for especially coaching the tribal students for UPSC, IIT JEE, GATE, CAT, CLAT, NEET and NET examinations.

(11)Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT).

(12) Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

(13) Indian Railway Engineering Institute.

(14) For the medical welfare towards the backward people of the region, an AIIMS will be set up within the Council/Territory.

(15) A “Boroland Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS)” with premier technological infrastructure will be established at the Udalguri District apart from the existing medical college at Kokrajhar.

(16) Cancer Institute.

(17) Ayurvedic Medical College.

(18) Homoeopathic Medical college.

(19) Textile Engineering College .

(20) Agriculture College.

(21) Establishment of Engineering College at Baksa District.

(22) Establishment of Polytechnic College within every districts of the Council/Territory.

(23) Establishment of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in every sub division of the Council/Territory.

(24) Dairy College.

(25) Architecture College.

(26) College of Animal Husbandry& Veterinary Sciences in every sub division of the Council/Territory.

(27) Fishery College.

(28) Institute of Forest Management.

(29) College of Fine Arts in every districts of the Council/Territory.

(30) Two Nos. of National School of Drama within the Council/Territory.

(31) Establishment of National Institute of Design in Baksa district.

(32) National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

(33) National Institute of Nursing

(34) Two Nos. of National Institute of Law/ National Law University within the Council/Territory.

(35) Establishment of a Sainik School under the control of Ministry of Defence.

(36) Upgradation of Kokrajhar Govt. College to a non affiliating Central University.

(37) Establishment of anIndian Institute of Hotel Management.

(38) Establishment of Army School in every district of the Council/Territory.

(39) Accord special provisions for scholarship from the Government of India for the Tribal students of the Council/Territory for pursuing higher education in any discipline in any premier institute of India and abroad as well.

(40) Provincialisation of all the non-recognised educational institutions established by various local educated youths/ faculties for the educational welfare of the region in the Council/Territory including 19 Nos. of Degree colleges and 14 Nos. of Junior Colleges.

(41) Establishment of Vocational Institute funded by the central government.

12. GAMES & SPORTS:

For bringing into reality the vision of Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji for a “FIT INDIA” and in a view to encourage the sports activities along with fitness and accuracy in an equivalent level of formal education among the youth of this region, the institutions as mentioned hereinafter will be established within a stipulated time bound of 5(years) by the government of India.

(1) A Sports University in the Council/ territory.

(2) National Institute of Physical Education in every districtof the Council/territory.

(3) National School of Sports in every districtof the Council/territory

(4) SAI centre in every district headquarters and subdivisions.

(5) Five football turfs in each districts of the council/territory.

(6) National stadium with world class amenities for both the outdoor and indoor games.

(7) A Sports stadium in compliance to the FIFA guidelines.

(8) State of the Art “Shooting range” at every district headquarters.

13. PRESERVATION OF CULTURE, TRADITION AND LANGUAGE:

To preserve and promote the rich history, culture, traditions and customs, language, art and folklore of the Boro and various tribes living in the Council/ Territory in wide verse globally, the centre will take initiative for sooner establishment of the following-

(1) Tribal Art Gallery cum Museum at Tamulpur, Baksa.

(2) Boro Research Centre for History, Art, Culture and Linguistics in New Delhi.

(3) Boro Language Promotion Bureau under Ministry of HRD.

(4) Centre for Folklore Studies.

(5) Bodo Language shall be the used as the official language while on the other hand Assamese, Hindi and English will continue to be used for the same purpose as associate official language within the jurisdiction the Council/ Territory.

(6) Bodo language being included in the 8th scheduled of the Constitution of India, shall have be notified as the associate State Language of Assam and requisite status to the Bodo language will be accorded within the state of Assam.

14. REGIONAL PASSPORT SEVA KENDRA: A regional Passport Seva Kendra shall be established in the Council/Territory to curtail inconveniences faced by the general people of this region from the tout who charges exorbitantly in the procedures for obtaining a passport.

15. FORMATION OF BOROLAND REGIMENT/ BOROLAND RIFLES AND RECRUITMENT OF BORO YOUTH IN INDIAN ARMED FORCES, PARA- MILITARY FORCES AND RAILWAY POLICE:

(a) Formation of Boroland Regiment/ Boroland Rifles in Indian Army with special provision of reservation for candidates belonging to the Council/ Territory.

(b) Recruitment of 5(five) thousand Boro & other indigenous scheduled tribe Youths belonging to the Council/Territory in each of the following armed/ paramilitary forces through special recruitment drive.

(i) Assam Rifle through special Recruitment Drive.

(ii) In Indian Military forces (Army, Navy, and Air Forces).

(iii) Para-military Forces (BSF, SSB, ITBP&IRBN, CRPF, CISF)

(iv) Railway Police Force (RPF).

(c) Recruitment of 5(five) thousand unemployed and educated Boro and other indigenous tribal Youths in the 3rd and 4th Grade posts of the Indian railway.

(d) Raising of 8th Boro Battalion in the IRBn.

16. PROMOTION OF ECO TOURISM, PRESERVATION OF WILDLIFE SANCTUARY AND NATIONAL PARK:

Adequate fund will be provided by the centre and the state as per the plan & proposals submitted by the Council/Territory to develop the infrastructure of the following and promote eco-tourism to generate self employment among the unemployed youths of the council/region and a source of Internal Revenue Generation.

(a) Jamduar

(b) Saraichar Lake

(c) Dheer Bil(Lake)

(d) Deeplai Lake

(e) Kachugaon

(f) Chakrasila wildlife sanctuary

(g) Ultapani

(h) Manas National Park

(i) Kalamati

(j) Bagamati

(k) Bornadi Wild Life sanctuary

(l) Dwisam

(m) Bhairabkunda

(n) Lalpani

(o) Orang National Park

(p) Sonai Rupai wild life Sanctuary

(q) Nameri National Park

(r) Bathoupuri (Kameng)

(s) Ramghat

(t) Sesa Dwiand

(u) Creation of Heritage Villages for the Development of Village Eco-tourism as well as preservation of folklore, culture, history, heritage and arts in regard to the several indigenous communities within the council/territory.

17. TRADE AND COMMERCE:

(a) Special Provisions of border trade will be implemented for formulation and channelization to liberalise the international trade towards the people of the council/territory to trade on locally produced agricultural products, live-stock, handicraft, and other commodities with the neighbouring countries.

(b) Every residents belonging to any community of the Council/ Territory will have equal rights over trade and commerce to contribute towards the sustainable economic development of the region.

Keeping in view of maintaining the stability of economical sustainability among the economically underprivileged scheduled tribe communities, any person other than Scheduled Tribe who does not originally belong to the council/ territory shall not be eligible to be entitled with the trade licence in regard to the business activities of wholesale and distribution. However, operation of business by the existing bona fide citizens of India who have already been issued the trade licences within the Council/territory shall remain in continuum with no conditions applicable to them.

18. INNER LINE REGULATION:

Necessary arrangements/ amendments will be made to implement as well as enforce the provisions of Bengal eastern frontier Regulation, 1873 and Chin Hills Regulation Act, 1896 and Foreigner (Protection Areas) order, 1958 in the Council/ Territory.

19. PROVISION OF DOMICILE, VOTERSHIP AND WORK PERMIT:

The electoral roll for Council/Territory will be revised/ prepared accordingly and consequently the domicile certificates will be issued to the residents. A person will be only eligible to cast his/her vote in any election within the Council/Territory if his/her preceding generations’ name(s) were found to be enrolled in the Voter List of 1971, or before, or Legacy Data of 1971 or before in compliance to the final National Register for Citizens from any constituency within the Council/Territory.

There shall be a system of work permit in the Council/ Territory. Any outsider having documents of Bona fide citizenship (but not domicile or originally belonging to the council) shall have to procure work permit from the Council/ Territorial Government to carry out his profession like – corporate business, trade, contract works, employment in private undertakings, drivers, labourers or any private service sector.

On the grounds of government service, private job or any casual employments, the outsiders other than the existing residents/voters presently residing within the council shall not be entitled to transfer and enrol their names in the voter list/ enrolment from the constituencies belonging outside to the council. The persons allowed to stay within the council/territory for a time being on work permit will not be entitled to have the privilege of votership and caste their votes in general election, legislative council including the local body election from the constituencies falling in the council/territory.

20. DIVISIONAL BENCH OF GAUHATI HIGH COURT:

To enable a suitable frame of law and justice as well as for the effective judicial functionaries and time to time disposal, a Divisional bench of Hon’ble Gauhati High Court shall be established within the Council/ Territory.

21. GENERAL AMNESTY:

The government of India shall grant general amnesty to the convicts of the NDFB (if any) as well as withdraw all the cases/ charges framed/charged under any IPC/ CRPC/ Acts like TADA/POTA/UA(P) Act, etc by any statutory body like NIA/CBI/CID/ State Police on the members of NDFB and the sympathisers or members of the civil society related to the movement activities of NDFB. The government will have to release all the members/ patronisers of NDFB who are now in jail due to judicial custody or under trial prosecution before the signing of the memorandum of settlement.

22. INFORMATION OF NDFB CADRES AND LEADERS WHO ARE MISSING IN ACTION:

The government of India shall provide detail information of the cadres and leaders of the NDFB who have been missing in action since “Operation All Clear” in Bhutan, 2003 and from Dimapur since 9th May 2004.

23. RELIEF AND REHABILITATION:

(i) For empowering the economical stability of the families of NDFB Cadres and leaders who sacrificed long years if their lives for interest of the tribal people of this region, the Government of India shall instantly provide relief and rehabilitation to the NDFB members after the memorandum of settlement.

(ii) Special Recruitment of the cadres of NDFB having the qualification of graduation in any subject and manner from any recognized university to be appointed in commissioned rank equivalent to the DSP, viz-a-viz the cadres/members having the qualification of Intermediate/HSSLC as Sub Inspector (SI), similarly the cadres/members possessing the qualification of matriculation as the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and under matriculate cadres/members of NDFB as constables in the state police/ paramilitary forces.

(iii) One time Financial aid of an amount of Rs. 15,00,000.00(Rupees Fifteen Lakh only) be extended by the Union Government of India to the members of NDFB who are unable to join the government service due to health conditions/ educational ineligibility or other justifiable grounds.

(iv) Payment of ex-gratia amounting Rs. 10,00,000.00 (Rupees Ten Lakh only) shall be provided by the Union Government of India to the heir/ dependents of the NDFB members as well as the civilians who sacrificed their life and families for supporting the movement of NDFB. The list of such beneficiaries will be prepared by the Signatories of this Memorandum of Settlement in compliance to the recommendation received from the competent members of the NDFB and subsequently the same will be forwarded to the centre by the government of Council/Territory.

24. SPECIAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE & DEVELOPMENT PACKAGE TO THE COUNCIL/ TERRITORY BY THE CENTRE:

Special Financial Assistance & Package will be directly provided by the central government to the Council/territory for the accomplishment of the following within a stipulated time frame. The government of Council/ territory will submit the plan of the scheme and provide land for the purpose-

(a) Grant of specific special financial assistance of Rs. 100 crore (One hundred crore) annually per district for consecutive 10 years for speedy development of infrastructure within every districts of council.

(b) One time financial assistance of Rs. 300 crore (Three hundred crore) for the construction of the hostels of the members of the legislative council assembly which are yet to completed even after 16 years of the signing of the Bodo Accord, 2003.

(c) One time financial assistance of Rs. 500 crore (Five hundred crore) for the construction of staff quarters for the secretariat sub-ordinates and employees.

(d) Apart from the specific special financial assistance of Rs. 100 crore, as mentioned in the clause 22 (a), a separate one time financial assistance will be provided by the centre for the construction of the general administrative infrastructure of the newly created districts and sub divisions.

(e) Special package of Rs 1000 crore (One thousand crore) for setting up of one smart city in every sub division of the Council/ Territory.

(f) Construction of well planned ring roads connecting every district and sub divisional headquarters of the Council/Territory.

(g) Special package of Rs. 1000 crore (One thousand crore) for Construction of the black topped roads connecting every village to the Districts and Sub-divisions of the Council/Territory.

(h) Special package of Rs. 1000 crore (One thousand crore) for Construction of four lane roads connecting the National Highway from all the districts and Sub-divisional head quarters of the Council/ Territory.

(i) A four lane alternative National Highway (with necessary fly over and bridges) across the Council starting from the Duar region of Bengal to Murkongselek, Assam.

(j) One time special package of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) for digitisation of all the educational institutes from the high school up to college level with smart class infrastructure and digital contents for teaching.

(k) Special package of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) will be provided by the centre for construction/ setting up of Community space/ Community Centre at every Village Council Development Committee level for upholding the social integrity of the tribal and other indigenous villagers within the Council/Territory. An additional package of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) will be provided by the centre for the upliftment of the local languages, literature and preservation of the regional traditions and customs as well as for ensuring smooth functioning of the publications and renowned writers.

(l) Special Central Grant in aid amounting Rupees 30 Crore (Rupees Thirty Crore) will be sanctioned for the construction and development of model sports’ field with mini stadium (wherever necessary) at every Village Council Development Committee level.

(m) Special Grant in aid from the centre amounting Rs 5 Crore (Rupees Five Crore) will be sanctioned and provided every 3 year for three consecutive times to the registered co-operative society of NDFB for taking up various initiatives of social entrepreneurship within the Council/Territory by also involving the women related to the families of the martyrs/members/cadres of NDFB.

(n) Construction of RCC bridge capable for conveyance of heavy laden vehicle over the Dhansiri river near the present barrage Dam of Bhairabkunda to connect as the life line of “Tri-Juncture” of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan.

(o) Special package of Rs. 1000 core (One thousand crore) for Construction of Railway Crossing Flyover bridges at Srirampur, Gossaigaon, Fakiragram, Tipkai, Chapatgram, Bansbari, Basugaon, Sarupeta, Bijni, Barpeta Road town, Rangia, Khandigorh, Goreswar, Khairabari, Kukrakata, (West Tangla) Tangla, Harisinga, Udalguri, Daifang, Rowta, Mazbat, Hugrajuli, Dhekiajuli Road, Missamari, Rangapara, Swibari, Gohpur, Gogamukh, Silapathar and Jonai.

(p) One time package of Rs. 50 crore (Fifty crore) for setting up of an Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in the Council/Territory for improvement of the transport services and interconnection with interconnection with the neighbour states.

(q) Special package of Rs. 300 crore (Three hundred crore) for Construction of Bodoland Guest House at Chennai, Vellore in the state of Tamil Nadu, Shillong in the state of Meghalaya and at Mumbai in the state of Maharastra for the accommodation of various people of the Council/territory visiting these metropolitan cities for health, educational and official purposes.

(r) One time package of Rs. 100 crore (One hundred crore) Construction of hostels in the national capital of India to accommodate the Tribal students of the Council/ Territory (for both boys and girls)funded and controlled by the union Government of India.

(s) Special Package of Rs. 1000 crore (One thousand crore) for Setting up of Hydel Power projects in potential rivers of the Council/ Territory such as- Sankosh, Hell, Swrmanga, Aai, Manas, Mora Pagla, Pagladia, Puthimari, Dhansiri, Belsri, Ghabaru, Bharali, Borgang etc.

(t) Keeping in view of the natural ecosystem and the utility of the renewable and non-conventional resource of energy, power generation solar plants will be set up/constructed at every sub-division of the Council/Territory and a package of Rs. 500 crore (Five hundred crore) will be provided by the centre for the construction of the solar plants.

(u) Construction of central government funded Entrepreneurship and Management Institutions in every districts of Council.

(v) Small scale Industries based on Agriculture, Live stock, handloom and textile, and other handicrafts will be set up to accelerate the rural economy of the Council/ Territory.

(w) One time special package of Rs. 50 Crore (Fifty Crore) will be provided by the centre to construct the tea processing factories in a view to promote the local economy.

(x) To ensure the accessibility of pure drinking water in the region, special package of Rs. 300 crore (Three hundred crore) will be granted by the centre for setting up of the Drinking water projects of 100 million litres capacity along with the construction of several distributor and reservoirs in every districtof the council/ territory.

(y) To enhance the agrarian economy and promote the integrated traditional agricultural practices, the centre will provide a special financial package of Rs. 300 crore (Rupees three hundred crore) to the Council/Territory such that the government of council/territory can extend financial assistance to the registered societies/ trusts/ co-operative societies for taking up such initiatives and strengthen the local economy generation.

(z) To promote the film/cinema and cultural affairs in the region and keeping in view of internal revenue generation, one time special financial package of Rs. 100 crore (Rupees One Hundred crore) will be provided by the centre for construction of cinema hall/ cinema hub in each sub-division of the Council/Territory.

25. TRANSITIONAL PERIOD:

(a) On reaching the political settlement with the Government of India and Assam, the Government of India will prepare a Bill for such amendments in the constitution, as may be necessary, in order to implement the decisions/ clauses as accorded in the MOS. Before presenting the draft bill in the parliament it shall be shown to the signatories of the accord and the leadership of the organizations who stake claim.

(b) An Interim Body shall be immediately constituted comprising the signatories of this Memorandum of settlement including the leaders of other stakeholders to assist and advice the governor in the administration of the council/territory during the transitional or intervening period till re-election. The tenure of the office of interim body shall no less than be 5 (five) years and subsequently the election will be declared and notified.

