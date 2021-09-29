Fumio Kishida Set To Become New Japan PM

Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is set to become the new prime minister of the country. He won the governing party leadership election today.

Kishida will be replacing Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only a year. He took office in September 2020.

Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister in the parliament on Monday, where his party and coalition partner control the house. He is now the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.