Funeral of Dilip Kumar Takes Place With Full Honours

Drapped in the tricolour, the funeral of legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar took place with full honours in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The late actor was given state honours led by police jawans before his burial.

Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a state funeral for the iconic Hindi cinema actor. Thackeray also met the actor’s wife Saira Banu to pay his respects.

Dilip Kumar’s burial is reportedly to take place at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz.

Renowned actors such as as Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Vidya Balan visited the late actor’s residence to pay their heartiest condolence.

As said by the doctor, the actor suffered from advanced prostate cancer that has spread to the other organs of his body that made it difficult to treat him.