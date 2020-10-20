Gadkari Announces ₹80,000 Cr NH Works In Assam

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has planned for National Highway (NH) works worth Rs 80,000 crore in Assam, minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday while laying the virtual foundation stone of the multi-modal logistics project under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

“NH works for 575 km worth Rs 3,545 crore are going to be completed within this financial year,” he said.

NH works of nearly Rs 15,000 crore will be awarded by next year, while DPRs will be completed for works of Rs 21,000 crore for the State,

“Under the Central Road Fund (CRF) scheme, 203 km NH length at a cost of Rs 610 crore has been approved for 2020-21,” Gadkari asserted.

The Minister also announced clearing of a number of road proposals from different MPs and MLAs for the State.

Gadkari also informed that a total of 12 accident black spots have been identified on National Highways in Assam, of which three have been temporarily improved and all the black spots will be eradicated by the year 2023.