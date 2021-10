A gambling racket has been busted in Digboi on Saturday evening.

Around eight people have been arrested in connection to the same.

The bust was done after a team of senior officers launched a raid at Digboi’s Hotel La-bella in evening hours based on specific inputs. Cash amounting to 1.45 lakh was seized during the operation.

Meanwhile, all the eight accused were forwarded to judicial custody today. They were booked under the Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.