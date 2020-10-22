Ganeshguri Flyover Inaugurated | HBS Speech Highlights
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly built Ganeshguru flyover in Guwahati on Maha Shashti today.
The 476-meter flyover was built under the State-Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore.
During the inaugural programme both the chief minister and finance minister addressed the public and commented on various development plans the state intends to carry out.
Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan and Cabinet minister of Law & Justice, Cooperation and GDD, Siddhartha Bhattacharya were also present.
Himanta Biswa Sarma Speech Highlights:
- The coronavirus situation is in control, however, the public needs to be careful and maintain all safety guidelines. This year we shall observe only Puja. Next year onwards we can resume the grand celebrations associated with Durga Puja.
- We had promised Assam that the flyover will be functional before Durga Puja this year and the government has lived up to its commitment.
- Works related to construction of flyovers across the city in 16 different locations are underway.
- Within April next year, a new supermarket should come up tentatively.
- A new flyover is being constructed from Rehabari via Sharabhati to Arya Vidyapeeth College. 30% of the construction is already done.
- The largest convention hall in the northeastern part of the country is under construction near the high court.
- The work of a new medical college will be started in the near future by combining both the MMCH and TB hospital in Guwahati.
- A ten elevated bridge will be constructed between Chandmari and Noonmati
- The state is taking strict measures to resolve flood-related issues.
- Works are underway at the international airport in Guwahati.
- Works are underway for faster and better supply of water in Guwahati.
- From November 2, works on setting up 102 high schools across Assam will be begin.
- Construction of Majuli bridge will begin soon.