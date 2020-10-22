Ganeshguri Flyover Inaugurated | HBS Speech Highlights

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly built Ganeshguru flyover in Guwahati on Maha Shashti today.

The 476-meter flyover was built under the State-Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore.

During the inaugural programme both the chief minister and finance minister addressed the public and commented on various development plans the state intends to carry out.

Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan and Cabinet minister of Law & Justice, Cooperation and GDD, Siddhartha Bhattacharya were also present.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Speech Highlights: