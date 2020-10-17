Ganeshguri Flyover to be inaugurated on Oct 22

The Ganeshguri Flyover will be inaugurated on October 22, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. He said that the flyover will be opened for the public from Sasthi Puja in Durga Puja.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today. He said that the 476-meter flyover is being built under State Own Priority Scheme-General with a financial outlay of Rs 58.76 crore.

Sarma also announced that the work on the under-construction T-shaped flyover in the city’s Supermarket bridge shall be completed before the people head to the polling booths in 2021. “Although I cannot be sure, I am 80% confident that the flyover in Supermarket shall be opened for public usage by Bohag Bihu 2020”, the minister said.





