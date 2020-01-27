Gang Of Dacoits Arrested In Guwahati

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Gang Of Dacoits Arrested In Guwahati
During a joint operation led by Guwahati police along with the Crime branch have arrested 9 dacoits at the Lalmati region on Monday night from a hotel, while 5 of them were having their dinner.

Reportedly, police have arrested the rest of the 4 dacoits from a truck, when they were discussing with each other. Police seized a huge number of sharp weapons during the operation.

As per reports, all of the arrested dacoits have been identified as Atuwar Ali, Sahil Hussain, Lukman Hussain, Abdul Majib, Anuwar Islam, Aminul Islam, Anuwar Islam, Ikrabul Ali, Gulzar Hussain, and Hanif Ali. Moreover, it has been come to know that, all of them are belong to Hojai and Nagaon.

However, police have seized the vehicle which they used (AS 01CC 5179) and sent all the dacoits to jail and started an investigation in this regard.

