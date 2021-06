A gang of robbers have been nabbed at Nalbari by the Nalbari Police.

This was an operation of the Mukalmuwa Police of Nalbari led by Additional Superintendent of Police Jugal Kishore Kalita.

As per sources, the apprehended robbers have been identified as Ziaur Haque, Rahim Ali, Moinul Haque, Abdul Malek and Zahidul Haque.

Three of the robbers have been arrested from Guwahati and two from Mukalmuwa.