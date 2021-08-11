Ganga Prasad To Be Sworn In As Manipur Governor Tomorrow

Ganga Prasad will be sworn in as the governor of Manipur on Thursday afternoon at the Raj Bhavan.

Prasad will assume office following the expiry of the term of Najma Heptulla, according to the governor’s secretariat said on Wednesday.

Ganga Prasad will arrive in Imphal on Thursday morning before the ceremony and elaborate arrangements have been made to receive him at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Bobby Waikhom, secretary to the Manipur governor, said to PTI.

He was earlier the governor of Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Brig. Dr. B.D. Mishra was sworn in as the governor of Mizoram in addition to his normal duties as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

