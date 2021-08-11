NationalTop Stories

Ganga Prasad To Be Sworn In As Manipur Governor Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau

Ganga Prasad will be sworn in as the governor of Manipur on Thursday afternoon at the Raj Bhavan.

Prasad will assume office following the expiry of the term of Najma Heptulla, according to the governor’s secretariat said on Wednesday.

Ganga Prasad will arrive in Imphal on Thursday morning before the ceremony and elaborate arrangements have been made to receive him at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Bobby Waikhom, secretary to the Manipur governor, said to PTI.

Related News

Parcel Train Van Derails At Jorhat Town Station

Brig. Dr B.D. Mishra Swears As The Governor Of Mizoram

Two Including Kaziranga National Park Employee Arrested In…

Former NDFB (R) Members Demands Release Of Ranjan Daimary

He was earlier the governor of Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Brig. Dr. B.D. Mishra was sworn in as the governor of Mizoram in addition to his normal duties as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Also Read: Parcel Train Van Derails At Jorhat Town Station

You might also like
National

Floor Test Should be Videographed, No Secret Ballot: SC

Uncategorized

System Generated Post

Assam

Missing Assam Man Found In Siliguri

Assam

Khelo India Youth Games: CM attends volunteers’ meet

Assam

Amit Shah should resign: Tarun Gogoi

World

North Korea’s 2017 nuclear test 10 times stronger than Hiroshima bomb, says…