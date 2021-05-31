Top StoriesAssam

Ganja Worth ₹ 1 Crore Seized In Kokrajhar, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major haul, Kokrajhar police recovered a huge consignment of ganja during a routine frisking of vehicles at Srirampur area.

The consignment of ganja weighed a whooping 572.80 kgs and is worth Rs 1 crore.

As per a report, the consignment was recovered from a hidden compartment inside a truck which was intercepted during a routine check.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and another occupant was arrested in connection to the seizure.

“A truck was intercepted at Srirampur & 51 Pkts of Ganja, weighing 572.800 kgs worth 1 Cr recovered & two arrested. The secret compartment in driver’s cabin couldn’t save the carriers,” the Kokrajhar Police said. 

