Ganja Worth 1.2 Crore Transported In Oil Tanker Seized

A huge consignment of marijuana (ganja) was seized by Tripura police on Monday weighing 1200 kilograms from near the Assam-Tripura border.

Sources say the ganja was being transported in an oil tanker bearing registration number ‘NL 01 K 6532’. It was on its way to Guwahati from Agartala.

“We had information that ganja was being taken out of Tripura in an oil tanker. Accordingly, a team of police personnel were already waiting at the Churaibari area. Later, the police searched the oil tanker and found 60 packets of cannabis, which were seized. The weight of each packet is twenty kilograms. In total, 1200 kilograms of ganja was seized by police,” North District SP Bhanupada Chakraborty said.

“According to the calculation, the police have recovered ganja worth 1 crore 20 lakh rupees, he added.”

The driver and another occupant, Umesh Singh and Pappu Rao, have been arrested in connection to the case.