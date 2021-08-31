Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Gossaigaon

By Pratidin Bureau
A huge amount of ganja was seized by Assam police from Gossaigaon Sub-Division under Kokrajhar district on Monday.

As per reports, a truck bearing the registration number ‘AS01AC/6911’was intercepted near the Srirampur gate and recovered ganja weighing 500 kg upon searching.

A total of 50 packets stuffed with ganja were recovered.

According to Kokrajhar SP Thube Pratik Vijay Kumar, the market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1 crore.

This massive seizure of ganja by the police comes in line with the Assam Government’s crusade against illegal drugs smuggling into the state. 

The truck was reportedly heading towards Bihar from Tripura.

While the handyman was arrested, the driver managed to escape.

Further investigation on the matter is on.

