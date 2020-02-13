Garbage Dumping Becomes a major threat to Rivers

Dumping of household garbage continues at Lachit Ghat on the bank of the Brahmaputra polluting the river water. The garbage including plastics and flowers used in rituals are thrown in the river although designated spots are allotted to throw the garbage.

According to a resident of Machkhowa, people including street vendors bring polythene bags full of flowers that are sold in the footpath and the remaining flowers and polythene bags are being dumped by the riverbank which then gets mixed up with the water polluting the river.

Another concerned citizen said that the GMC labourers who collect door to door garbage dumped the garbage by the roadside and by the riverside. “The GMC labourers collect the household garbage and dumped by the riverside for which the river water gets polluted. What is the use of collecting door to door garbage if they dump the garbage by roadside or riverside? The GMC should be strict against these problems and should collect the garbage from the riverside,” the citizen added.

Midway Journey, a citizens’ initiative led by youths who have been organizing cleanliness drives on the Uzanbazar riverbank every Sunday, said that they have collected plastic waste, particularly flower waste wrapped in plastic bags.

Organizing a sensitization programme at Fancy Bazaar on Friday, Fridays for Future, a movement for climate justice, said that it is more important to spread awareness about individual changes and adoption of a sustainable lifestyle in the preservation of the environment. Plastic waste is very harmful to the birds, wildlife and even people, stated a member of the NGO.

A GMC official said that the Corporation will take action against waste dumping. He urged the residents to make use of garbage bins to help them scientifically dispose of the garbage.