Gauhati HC asks Assam Govt to File Affidavit on Sipajhar Brutality

A two judge bench headed by Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Soumitra Saikia on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit on the September 23 Sipajhar incident where two people were killed.

The bench was hearing a plea by leader of opposition, Debabrata Saikia against the ‘forced eviction’. It has given the state government three weeks time to file its reply.

The Gauhati HC observed that the events were very unfortunate and called it a big tragedy. ”Those who are guilty, if at all must be punished, no doubt about that”, it said. It also asked the BJP led government whether the National Rehabilitation Policy was not applicable in the state.

Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia said, “Khoon zameen par gir gaya”.

Two people including a minor were killed in police firing during clashes with officials of Darrang district administration during an eviction drive in Sipajhar. A viral video showed photographer Bijoy Baniya stomping on the dead body of man killed in firing.

