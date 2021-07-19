Gauhati HC Gives Its First Hearing On Dumping Site In Chandrapur

The Gauhati High Court today gave its first hearing on the petition that has been filed against dumping ground in Chandrapur.

Petition has been filed in Gauhati High Court involving public interest regarding dumping ground in Chandrapur of Kamrup Metro.

According to sources, the Gauhati High Court has expressed deep dissatisfaction on the decision of shifting the dumping site to Chandrapur.

The High Court has further ordered the government to submit affidavit on the arrangements within two weeks of time.

The hearing of the court was based on the petition filed by Advocate Pradeep Baruah.

As per sources, the next hearing of the High Court is scheduled on August 4.