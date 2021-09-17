Gauhati HC Issues Notice To Fisheries Department Officers Over Graft

The Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the Commissioner & Secretary as well as various officials of the Fisheries Department on the allegations of graft in the department, reported a local media.

The notice has been given following a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) 55/2021 filed by the ‘Amguri Naba Nirman Samiti. The Court has sought a reply from the respondents within four weeks.

The PIL said, “something fishy in the state of affairs of the Fishery Department, Government of Assam in as much as many funds allotted by the Government for implementing various schemes including the rearing of fish in own pond (‘Ghare Ghare Pukhuri Ghare Ghare Maach’) have all been embezzled.”

“Many persons, who do not even have ponds, have been granted benefit by allotting funds under the aforesaid scheme.” alleged the PIL.

The next hearing on this case has been slated for October 26, 2021, added the report.