Gauhati HC Orders Pramod Boro-Led BTC To Maintain Status Quo

In a major development, a bench of the Gauhati High Court on Friday has ordered the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which was newly-formed by the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, to maintain status quo, directing them not to start governing the territory yet.

This was in response to a petition filed by former BTC Chief and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary against the newly appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) Promod Boro and other BTC elected members for violating the Constitutional provisions. The petition also alleged that rules laid under the Election Rules of 2004 were also violated.

It may be stated that BPF had won the majority with 17 seats out of 40. UPPL on the other hand had won 12 seats and GSP won 1 seat.

The next hearing of the case will be held on December 22. The case was heard by Justice Suman Shyam.