Top StoriesRegional

Gauhati HC Orders Pramod Boro-Led BTC To Maintain Status Quo

By Pratidin Bureau
597

In a major development, a bench of the Gauhati High Court on Friday has ordered the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which was newly-formed by the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, to maintain status quo, directing them not to start governing the territory yet.

This was in response to a petition filed by former BTC Chief and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary against the newly appointed Chief Executive Member (CEM) Promod Boro and other BTC elected members for violating the Constitutional provisions. The petition also alleged that rules laid under the Election Rules of 2004 were also violated.

It may be stated that BPF had won the majority with 17 seats out of 40. UPPL on the other hand had won 12 seats and GSP won 1 seat.

Related News

“Tie-up With AIUDF Cost Us BTC Election” –…

Assam: Holiday List for 2021 Released

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute To Get Child Cancer Services

SI Exam Scam: CID Files Chargesheet Against 36 Accused

The next hearing of the case will be held on December 22. The case was heard by Justice Suman Shyam.

You might also like
National

Deep Ocean Mission On Cards: Harsh Vardhan

Regional

Assam Govt. Prepares Assam School Education Act, 2019 Bill

Regional

Indefinite curfew continues in Hailakandi

Regional

World Environment Day | Necessity of man-made forest in Assam

Regional

GU Hostels to Reopen from September 1

Top Stories

Nepal, China To Give Out Revised Height Of Mt.Everest

Comments
Loading...