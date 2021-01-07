Gauhati HC Rejects Bail of Akhil Gogoi

By Pratidin Bureau
The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Thursday rejected the bail of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi.

The two judges bench comprising of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Ajit Borthakur rejected the bail of the peasant leader in a hearing today.

It may be mentioned that the entire state was expecting bail of Akhil Gogoi and it was also said that he will contest the assembly polls.

The newly formed political parties Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad also expected the bail of the peasant leader so that he could contest the election but all went in vain as the court rejected the bail of Gogoi.

Gogoi was in jail since December 2019 for allegedly having links with Maoists and also having participated in the anti-CAA movement.

