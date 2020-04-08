Gauhati HC stays bail to Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday stayed an order passed by the NIA Court directing that Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, be released on bail.

The NIA, which is investigating the case, had rushed to the court objecting to the bail. Gogoi was granted bail by the National Investigation Agency court here on March 17 in the NIA case in which he was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Akhil became eligible for default bail after the NIA, which accused him of having nexus with Maoists since 2009, failed to furnish a chargesheet in the case within 90 days. The NIA sought Akhil’s custody for another 90 days but the court rejected it.