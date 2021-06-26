Gauhati High Court Denies Bail To Diban Deka: SI Scam

The Gauhati High Court on Saturday denied bail of one of the main accused in the Sub-Inspector Scam.

The High Court rejected the bail of the accused Diban Deka.

As per sources, the Gauhati High Court after rejecting the bail said, “such kind of scams push the new generation to the brink of destruction.

“Such scams are crime against our society,” added the Gauhati High Court.

Last year, the recruitment exam for 597 positions at the sub-inspector level in the Assam Police for which over 66,000 candidates were to appear was scheduled for September 20. It had to be cancelled as the question paper had been leaked and circulated via WhatsApp.

According to reports, the then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to re-conduct the examination within a month. The then SLPRB chairperson Pradeep Kumar tendered his resignation taking moral responsibility of the failure to conduct the examination in a free and fair manner. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was then appointed as the new chairperson of the SLPRB.

