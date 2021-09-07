Gauhati High Court Denies Bail To Kidney Racket Prime Accused Plaban Barthakur

The prime accused in the Kidney Trafficking case in Assam, Plaban Barthakur has been denied bail on Tuesday.

Along with Plaban Barthakur, another accused in the kidney trafficking case, Mintu Das has been denied bail.

The Gauhati High Court gave its hearing today in the major Kidney Trafficking case that took place in Assam a couple of month ago, where the court has denied bail for the accused in the case.

The High Court has denied bail for both the accused as there are enough proofs against them.

Makhan Phukan argued in the court on behalf of the government in the kidney trafficking case.

Earlier in July, Assam has reported numerous cases of organ trafficking where prime accused Plaban Borthakur was arrested by the police on accusation of involvement in the kidney trafficking in Assam.