Gauhati High Court hears matters through video conferencing

The Gauhati high court has formally commenced hearing the matters through video conferencing in a bid to further limit human interface and the spread of Covid-19 in the court.

“A mechanism was devised for creation of a Virtual Court so as to maintain appropriate distance. The Court and the Advocates were at different locations. Only a few court staff personnel living in close vicinity of the High Court were involved in the process of filing and listing of the cases. Instructions issued vide Notification No.18 dated 24.03.2020 were followed. By the said process, the lawyers could file applications” Gauhati High Court said in a statement.

“The Office of the Public Prosecutor got instructions through electronic means to assist the Court. Cases were decided and orders issued the same day, and uploaded for the benefit of the litigants. Hon’ble the Chief Justice appreciated the assistance given by the Office of the Public Prosecutor”, the statement added.