Gauhati University 28th Convocation On February 24

Gauhati University is gearing up for its 28th convocation on February 24. The convocation program is going to be held at the university playground. Assam Governor and Chancellor of the university Jagadish Mukhi is expected to preside over the convocation ceremony.

The chief guest of the convocation program will be Padmashree Sudhir Kumar Sopory who is a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest of the program.

According to a statement released by Gauhati University, a total of 2,534 students and scholars applied for the degrees to be conferred at the convocation. Also, the university will confer honorary DLitt and Doctorate on noted writer Arup Kumar Dutta and sculptor Biren Singh, respectively.