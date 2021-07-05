Gauhati University: Cancellation Of Contractual Employment Draws Flak

Gauhati University has cancelled appointments of all teaching staff serving on a contract basis with effect from June 30, this year. The order is also applicable to any teacher whose contract extended beyond June 30.

Such a move especially amid the ongoing devastating second wave of Covid pandemic, it has not just created chaos amongst the teachers’ fraternity but also would leave a vacuum in the academic affairs of students in many departments.

Severe criticisms have been expressed over social media. Also, the Post Graduate Students Union of the varsity have condemned the decision.

“… It is notified for information of all concerned that all contractual appointment of teaching faculty has been stopped w.e.f. 30.06.2021. This is also applicable to those whose contract period is valid beyond 30.06.2021 if any,” the notification said.

It said the step was taken after a directive from the Chancellor of the University, Governor Jagdish Mukhi through a letter dated April 13, 2021, which was followed by a meeting of the VC with him on June 9, and a communication received from the Governor’s office on July 2.

Vice Chancellor Pratap Jyoti Handique addressing the media after meeting the members of Gauhati University Teachers Association.

He said a meeting was held in December 2018, the Governor had said to the Vice Chancellors of all state varsities that contractual employments across the universities cannot be approved.

However, as new courses and programmes were started and as certain departments have a scarcity of permanent faculties, there was a dire need of teachers to operationalise these academic programmes, and hence the contractual teaching staff were appointed, the Vice Chancellor noted.

He further claimed that there have been several meetings ever since with department and faculties where it has been briefed that the contractual employments will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Gauhati University Teachers Association has opposed the decision and demanded ‘status quo’. The teachers association stated that in order for contractual employments to be scrapped, permanent posts in all departments are required. Without filling the gap, such a decision cannot be accepted.

Notably, there are over 50 contractual teachers across 40 departments/centres, and institutes and nearly 400 faculty members are on the permanent roll whereas130 posts are lying vacant.