Gauhati University: New Studio ‘Indramaloti’ Launched

A new edition has been added in the department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Gauhati University. The department has launched a new studio named ‘Indramaloti’ on Friday.

The studio was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of Guwahati University, Dr. Pratap Jyoti Handique, and was attended by all the faculty and students of the Department of Communication and Journalism of the University.

This studio is being constructed for the benefit of students studying journalism with the help of communication and journalism department and with the grant-in aid of the university. The Studio will be of great benefit to all the students.

In this Indramalati studio, all the students will get the benefit of different types of training.

