Gauhati University PGSU Election: Here’s The List Of Winners

The result of the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) election was declared on Friday. The election for different posts was held on Thursday (February 25).

Here is the complete list of winners:

President- Ulah Uddipta Borah (AASU)

Vice President – Anupoma Patgiri

General Secretary – Parshwa Patgiri (ASSU)

Assistant General Secretary -Barsha Sarma

Literary Secretary: – Barasha Das (SMSS)

Cultural Secretary- Pritam Tahbildar

Music Secretary- Nitumoni Borah

Social Service Secretary- Bhupali Tamuli (SMSS)

Boys’ Common Room Secretary: Vidyut Bikash Hazarika (ASSU)

Girls’ Common Room Secretary: Chandamita Khashayp (NSUI)

Major Games Secretary: Urkhao Raja Basumatary

Minor Game Secretary – Rittk khashayp (ASSU)

Gymnasium Secretary – Arunab Goswami (AASU)