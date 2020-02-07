Gauhati University shines at Nat’l Youth Fest

The prestigious cultural extravaganza 35th AIU National Youth Festival- ‘Amity UTSAV’ culminated on Friday with Gauhati University bagging the 1st runner ups national winner’s trophy at Amity University in Noida.

Chandigarh University lifted the overall National winner’s trophy and Banasthali Vidyapith received the 2nd Runner Ups National Winner’s Trophy.

The five-day fest saw the cultural depth of India with an aim to promote the exchange of culture, knowledge, and talent in different states of our country.

Gauhati University in 35th AIU National Youth Festival

First Prize for Folk Orchestra.

Second Prize in cultural rally, Installation.

Third Prize in Indian group song.

Individual events:

Debarathi Saha: 1st prize (Indian Classical Dance)

Surjyakumar Bhuyan: 1st prize (Collage making & poster making)

Gyanapratim Deb Sarma: 2nd prize (Cartooning)

Priyanku Pratim Bora: 3rd prize (Non-percussion event)

This GU team had participated in the event under the guidance of Kuldip Patgiri and Ashini Kumar Deka.

The Gauhati University came out as the clear winner and bagged the overall championship award in the East zone inter University Youth Festival 2020 at Royal Global University.

Earlier, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi had nominated Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University as AIU observer of the 35th National Youth Festival.