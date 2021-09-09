Gauhati University, Tezpur University Among Top 100 in NIRF Ranking 2021

Gauhati University and Tezpur University made it’s name among top 100 educational institutes on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) overall performance list.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India on Thursday released the list of Institutes and colleges in India where they are ranked as per the overall performance.

Among hundreds of other educational institutions, the Gauhati University has successfully ranked itself in the 67th position whereas Tezpur University has ranked itself in the 73rd position.

Among other popular educational institutes from the Northeast, the North Eastern Hill University has placed itself in the 90th rank.

