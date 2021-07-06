Gauhati University To Hold UG 1st, 3rd Sem Exams Online

The Gauhati University has issued a notification regarding the 3rd semester and 1st examination of the undergraduate students.

The University has announced that it will conduct the respective examination for the two semesters in online mode tentatively from last week of July and 1st weel of August respectively.

It has also been informed in the notice that the Standard Operation Procedure and examination programme will be made available in the website of the university in short time.

The announcement was made by the University authority in the issued notice on July 5th at the university website.