Gauhati University to host ‘Jonaki’ Film Festival

The department of Communication and Journalism of the prestigious Gauhati University is all set to organise film festival named ‘Jonaki: A Northeast Film Festival’ from February 28. The two-day long the festival will conclude on February 29.

According to the organisers, a total of 12 films will be screened at the festival from different parts of the Northeast. Apart from the film festival, a cine quiz competition, short film competition and a workshop on animation films were organised.

“The main aim of this film festival is to promote ethnic language films from Northeast among the students so that they become conscious of the future prospects of the North Eastern film world,” said Rakesh Haloi, the chief coordinator of the film festival.

Some of the films to be screened at the festival are: Aamis, Bornodi Bhotiai, Mishing, Calender, Kanneen, Yarwng will be screened in the festival. Mishing and Bulbul Can Sing have won national awards. Also, Yarwng is the first movie from Tripura that won the national award.