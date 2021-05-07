Top StoriesRegional

Gauhati Varsity PG, UG Exams To Be Held In Online Mode

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Gauhati University will be conducting all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams in online mode due to surging COVID-19 cases in the state, an official notification stated on Friday.

The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by the university Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique.

“….taking into account the current situation, the meeting decided that all pending examinations will be held in Open Book System in the online mode only,” the notification stated.

It also notified that the PG examinations will commence from June 1 through June 15, while UG exams will be started from the second week of June.

