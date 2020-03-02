‘Gaumutra’ Can Cure Cancer: Suman Haripriya

Reacting on the cattle syndicate in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suman Haripriya on Monday said that the cow smuggling should be controlled as the ‘gaumutra’ or ‘cow urine’ could be used as a medicine to cure cancer. She also said that the ‘gaumutra’ could also be best used for Coronavirus.

Speaking on the first day of the state budget session in the Legislative Assembly, Haripriya demanded to prevent cow smuggling in the state. “The cow smuggling is increasing at an alarming rate and with the cow being smuggled to Bangladesh, the neighboring country is getting richer. The government should take strict action against the smugglers,” said Haripriya.

She also raised the question as to why the issue has not been raised during the Congress regime alleging that the opposition is involved in the cattle syndicate in the state.