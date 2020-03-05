Top StoriesRegional

Gaurav Gogoi Among 7 Others Suspended from Lok Sabha

By Pratidin Bureau
Gaurav Gogoi
178

Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi is among the seven Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for “unruly behaviour and disrespect to the chair”. The second half of the budget session, which started on Monday, ends on April 3.

The suspended members include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behananm Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

“These members snatched papers from the chair and tore them and threw them towards the chair displaying conduct unprecedented in the history of this house. I am naming them for their absolutely condemnable behaviour,” said Lok Sabha presiding officer Meenakshi Lekhi.

