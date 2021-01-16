Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora Detained During Raj Bhawan Gherao

The Congress on Saturday observed Raj Bhawan gherao protest in support of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. APCC president Ripun Bora, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, Congress leader Manash Bora, Former Senior journalist Khagen Kalita joined the protest.

The Congress leaders have been detained by police while protesting.

The opposition also protested for immediate rolling back from all-time high prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.

The APCC leaders were arrested and taken in buses to 10th APBN by Assam Police.

The protesters got permission to stage the protest but the police have chased them away from the protest site.

Speaking to the reporters, newly congress joined leader Khagen Kalita said, “We were protesting in a democratic way but the police officials has not provide the chance to deliver our issues to the Governor.”

It may be stated that the Congress is observing Kisan Adhikar Divas (Farmer Rights Day) today and all state units have been asked to congregate around all Raj Bhavans in the states.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today also protested outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s official residence today, in solidarity with those farmers who have been protesting against the central government’s three contentious laws. They are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

About 70 protesting farmers lost their lives but Modi Govt appears to have adopted a policy of tiring the agitating farmers without meeting any of their demands.