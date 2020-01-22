Gaurav Gogoi Takes Stock of 89th Session of Shankardeva Sangha

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday visited Kaziranga Samannay Kshetra where the 89th annual conference of Shrimanta Shankardev Sangha will take place from February 5 to February 8.

Gaurav Gogoi inspected the site of the conference where preparations are going on in full swing. He also had a discussion with the members of the Samiti and take stock of the situation so that the devotees would not face any difficulty.

Arrangements have been made for the devotees, tourists, police, doctors etc. 215 camps have been made for devotees and separate camps for foreign tourists, police, doctors, and others. A central kitchen has been made to prepare foods for 10,000 devotees. The kitchen committee has made sitting arrangements of desk and bench for the devotees.

300 pairs of desk-bench has been arranged in the large kitchen hall and 300 cooking stations have been arranged where 600 cooks will prepare foods for the devotees. The committee has also arranged for restrooms for the guests and tourists and drinking water facilities so that no devotees could face problems.

The committee also informed that 500 stalls and 300-350 business establishments have contacted them for the book fair and other stalls.