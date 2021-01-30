Gaurav Gogoi Urges Lurin, Akhil To Join Grand Alliance

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking at the extended executive meeting of the Golaghat Congress unit, urged newly formed regional parties – Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal to join the grand alliance.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Koliabor constituency requested president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi to consider joining the grand alliance to fight the upcoming Assam Assembly polls 2021.

Taking a jibe at BJP, he said the Congress do not play divisive politics like the BJP. “Congress bats for One India One Assam,” he stressed.

The ‘Grand Alliance’ was formed with parties including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), MP Ajit Bhuyan-led Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML).

The Assam Assembly Elections is scheduled to be help in April-May this year.