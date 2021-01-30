Top StoriesRegional

Gaurav Gogoi Urges Lurin, Akhil To Join Grand Alliance

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Ahead of the Assam Assembly Elections, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking at the extended executive meeting of the Golaghat Congress unit, urged newly formed regional parties – Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal to join the grand alliance.

The Congress Lok Sabha MP from Koliabor constituency requested president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi to consider joining the grand alliance to fight the upcoming Assam Assembly polls 2021.

Taking a jibe at BJP, he said the Congress do not play divisive politics like the BJP. “Congress bats for One India One Assam,” he stressed.

Related News

Jay Shah Appointed President Of Asian Cricket Council

Guwahati: Female Teacher Injured By Himanta Biswa’s…

French Minister Barbara Pompili To Visit Assam

Prez Kovind, PM Modi Among Others Pay Tributes To Mahatma…

The ‘Grand Alliance’ was formed with parties including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), MP Ajit Bhuyan-led Anchalik Gana Morcha, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML).

The Assam Assembly Elections is scheduled to be help in April-May this year.

You might also like
Entertainment

Abhinandan features in Pakistani tea fake ad

Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

National

I myself will visit Srinagar: CJI

Top Stories

UP: Over 500 Tortoises Found In Vehicle

Regional

Minister Himanta Biswa chairs Committee on ST Status

Sports

CWC19: Australia become 1st team to qualify for semis

Comments
Loading...