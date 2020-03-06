Gaurav may lose LS membership

The Government wants termination of LS membership to Gaurav Gogoi for his continuous unruly behaviour inside the Lok Sabha demanding a debate on Delhi violence.

If that happens, son of Tarun Gogoi has to face an unprecedented bye-election within one year of winning Koliabor constituency for the second time.

Five Congress MPs out of Seven who have been suspended for the remaining period of the Budget session including Gaurav Gogoi but Government want to go beyond the suspension but to terminate his membership.

“We will seek the expulsion of one member from the House,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media. He refrained from naming the member, but official sources disclosed that the reference was to Gaurav Gogoi, Congress MP from Kaliabor constituency of Assam and son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The minister said the government will shortly submit a letter to Speaker Om Birla to request him to set up a committee to inquire into the conduct of Congress members. Joshi said the tearing of a document after snatching it from the Speaker’s table was “unprecedented