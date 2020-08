Gauripur: Boy Goes Missing After Slipping Off His Boat

In an unfortunate incident, a person in Gauripur went missing after he slipped off a boat into a pond while trying to take back his domestic ducks.

Identified as Manuwar Hussain (16), he was a resident of Khudimari Block number 2.

Till the time of writing this report, the locals were searching for the body.

As per latest updates, the dead body of the boy has been recovered by a team of SDRF with the help of locals.