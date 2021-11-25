Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest Person Surpassing Mukesh Ambani

Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person

Founder and Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani surpassed Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, becoming Asia’s richest person.

According to reports, Adani’s net worth increased drastically since April 2020. On 18 March 2020, his net worth was USD 4.91 billion.

The net worth of Gautam Adani saw a spike of over 1808 percent in last 20 months i.e., whopping USD 83.89 billion. In the same period, Mukesh Ambani’s net worth increased by 250 percent i.e., USD 54.7 billion. Earlier, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index had suggested that Adani’s current net worth is USD 88.8 billion which is just USD 2.2 billion less than the net worth of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani.

According to a ET report, after the recent scrapping of O2C deal, the shares of Reliance Industries stayed under pressure and were quoting 1.07 per cent lower at Rs 2,360.70. Whereas the Adani group of Gautam Adani stocks were trading higher.

Adani Enterprises was up 2.94 per cent higher at Rs 1757.70. Adani Ports rose 4.87 per cent to Rs 764.75. Adani Transmission gained 0.50 per cent to Rs 1,950.75 while Adani Power shares also added 0.33 per cent to Rs 106.25.

