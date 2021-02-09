Gautam Gambhir Launches 2nd Jan Rasoi In Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday inaugurated the second ‘Jan Rasoi’ canteen in his constituency at the national capital’s New Ashok Nagar.

The canteen will serve lunch at the price of a rupee. The first Jan Rasoi was started in December last year in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar that serves nearly 1,000 people every day.

“This is not just a kitchen but a movement. A movement to feed those in need, a movement to end hunger. I do not have thousands of crores of taxpayers’ money to spend on advertisements and personal promotion. I only have my resources with which I want to help the most vulnerable sections of the society,” Gambhir said.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised hundreds of subsidised canteens for the poor. But it was only for advertisements. Nothing is there on the ground. I have not entered politics to compete in drama and dharnas but to bring real change and that is what I am doing,” Gambhir added.

The token amount of Rs 1 is meant to pay wages to the staff members who will run the kitchen.

BJP National Vice President and in-charge of the party’s city unit, Baijayant Panda, and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta were present as well.

BJP National Vice President Panda who is also the party in-charge of Assam said, “This is a historic occasion as such a thing is being done in Delhi for the first time. We have seen other state governments opening subsidised canteens but nothing of that sort has happened in Delhi. I congratulate our MP for doing such an impeccable job.”.