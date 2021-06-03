Geetanagar SI Phuleswar Konwar Placed Under Suspension

A sub-inspector of Geetanagar police station in Guwahati Phuleswar Konwar was suspended for allegedly restricting a BJP leader from riding a bicycle in the midst of hours in the city.

As per an order copy from the office of the commissioner of police, the SI Phuleswar Konwar was placed under immediate suspension for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

The order was issued on May 29, 2021; however, the matter came to light on June 2.

Konwar joined Assam police department in the year 1984.

However, Konwar, while speaking to media said, the alleged BJP leader was riding a bicycle in the evening hours at Zoo Tiniali area of Guwahati city and he stopped him from doing so.

“The BJP leader had misbehaved with one of our on-duty CRPF personnel while he restricted him from riding the cycle in midst of the curfew at around 8 pm. However, he abused him back saying that he is a top BJP leader and threatened him with dire consequences for hitting him twice by the CRPF jawan,” the SI said.

Konwar also mentioned that when the conversation between the CRPF and the BJP leader turned into a heated argument, SI Phuleswar Konwar without any further delay called up a police van and sent the BJP leader to the police station along with a few other police personnel.

Reportedly, the leader was released from the police station after he accepted his fault before the Geetangar police station officer in charge.

No case was filed against him, informed the SI.

“I didn’t misbehave with him or hit him either, but I suppose I am being suspended for restricting a BJP leader to ride a cycle in Guwahati city,” added SI Konwar.

Meanwhile, Konwar urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Assam Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta for their intervention into the matter.

