George Floyd laid to rest

George Floyd was laid to rest in Houston on Tuesday. Floyd’s death on May 25 that occurred under Minneapolis police custody sparked worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice and prejudice.

His family, loved ones, and around 500 mourners including athletes and celebrities were present in the church where they paid him their last respect. The necessary precautions were taken due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus.

A mobile phone recording of the encounter, including Floyd’s pleas and request of “I can’t breathe,” circulate across news media led to massive protests and instigated violence across the U.S. and around the world, turning the 46-year-old ‘Big Floyd’ as he was fondly known into a worldwide symbol of injustice.