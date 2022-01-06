George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Neice Shot While Sleeping

George Floyd’s four-year-old neice, Arianna Delane, has been shot in the middle of the night while she was asleep in her home in southwest Houston.

As per reports, Delane suffered a punctured lung and liver and has three broken ribs. She was rushed to the hospital by her mother where she underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

Delane’s father told ABC13 that the girl was hit several times by gunfire before 3 am on New Year’s Day. He mentioned that his daughter was ‘shocked’ by the incident and called out to him.

While her father claimed that the shooting was ‘targetted’, Houston police is yet to reveal the motive of the shooting. He also alleged that the police arrived four hours after the time of the incident. It is important to mention here that the girl is the niece of George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner has issued a statement on Twitter informing about the investigation being carried out into the shooting of the four-year-old girl at 3322 Yellowstone Boulevard on January 1.

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” he said in a statement.