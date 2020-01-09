Get ready for the first lunar eclipse of 2020

This year’s celestial events will start with a penumbral lunar eclipse during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday (January 10-11), which will be partially visible in India.

Timings in India:

The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11, Director of MP Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari, said in a statement on January 8.

Duari also mentioned the dates of the other three penumbral lunar eclipses this year – June 5, July 5 and November 30.

Places where you can catch a glimpse:

The lunar eclipse will be visible from different countries in Asia, Africa, Australia and Europe.

In 2019, three solar and two lunar eclipses were seen in different parts of the world.