Ghaziabad Man Beaten To Death

A man has been reportedly beaten to death in Ghaziabad over having food.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested three for allegedly beating a man to death near a temple on Thursday.

The police said that the accused Nitin Sharma, Ashwini Sharma and Akash Tyagi were having food on the Gangnahar Ghat when they were approached by the victim, Praveen Saini (22) and his friends, who asked them to eat at a different place, stated reports.

An argument ensued which soon turned violent and Saini sustained to fatal injuries.

SP Rural Ghaziabad Dr Iraj Raja said, “There is no evidence of any conflict over the food they were eating. They were having regular vegetarian food. The accused were checked by the victims because of which the violence ensued. It was Praveen and his friends who had attacked Nitin, to which the accused retaliated and the assault then escalated. All three accused have been arrested.”

Police worked out the case after CCTV footage of the incident was obtained, in which both sides could be seen arguing. They said that the three accused has been arrested and further investigation is going on.

