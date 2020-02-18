GHC directs govt to conduct sample test on Pan Masala

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
GHC directs govt to conduct sample test on Pan Masala
The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to conduct a sample test on Pan Masala products to check whether they contain harmful chemicals like magnesium carbonate (MgCO3).

The court’s decision came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Asomiya Yuva Mancha’s general secretary Jitul Deka. He sought the HC’s intervention in banning the manufacture, supply and sale of harmful products like Pan Masala in Assam.

Deka complained that MgCO3 was found in large quantities in some Pan Masala products available in the State and urged the court to constitute a special team under the supervision of the high court for the purpose.

It may be mentioned here that Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) causes cancer and other deadly diseases.

